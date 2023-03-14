Status: 03/14/2023 09:20 a.m

Eintracht Frankfurt are not buying tickets for the game in Naples and are frustrated by the Italians’ approach. Legal advisor Philipp Reschke finds clear words.

Eintracht board member Philipp Reschke has clearly criticized the ticket ban for Frankfurt fans in Naples. “We cannot accept the condition like this,” said the Hesse legal advisor on the HR microphone on Monday. “We don’t want to play the game. We only exist as a whole and not divided into postcode districts.”

On Wednesday (from 9 p.m. in the hr-iNFO audio stream) Frankfurt is playing its second leg in the round of 16 of the Champions League in Naples. First, the Ministry of the Interior in Rome banned the sale of tickets to all supporters from Germany. After an urgent application by Eintracht was successful in court and the ban was declared invalid, the city prefecture on Sunday issued a ticket ban exclusively for supporters from the city of Frankfurt. An objection by Eintracht was dismissed on Monday evening. As already announced, the Hessians are therefore waiving their entire contingent.

Reschke: First leg only advanced

The first ban was also justified by the fact that there were individual disputes surrounding the first leg. “The incidents in the first leg are definitely an excuse,” emphasized Reschke. “Nobody expected that nothing would happen in the first leg. That’s a completely inadequate reason.”

The Eintracht board also sees Uefa as having a duty in the cause. “Uefa is a bit of a prisoner of its own regulations, since state authorities have priority over association law,” emphasized Reschke on the one hand, but also explained: “Uefa is called upon to be prepared for future cases of this kind. That probably only works by by adapting the rulebook in such a way that this gap, which undoubtedly existed, is closed in such a way that there is no domino effect.”

Eintracht advises against traveling to Naples

Since Eintracht is now giving up the away contingent, Reschke advises its own fans not to travel to Naples. “It’s a tense situation in the city,” he said. “I wouldn’t advise anyone to go there. At best, those who are there shouldn’t attract too much attention.”