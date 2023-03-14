Home World A SOLAR panel was stolen from the VODOVODA building in Nevesinje Info
World

The theft of a solar panel owned by the Nevesinje Public Company “Vodovod” was reported to the police in Nevesinje, the Trebinje Police Department announced.

It was also reported to Nevesinska police that a person whose initials are BP caused damage to a business entity of 20,000 KM by stealing products and reselling them to another person.

The police state that work is underway to document the criminal acts of theft.

It was reported to the Trebinje police station that a person from GK broke inventory in a catering facility and physically attacked another person, and in the course of documenting the criminal acts are domestic or family violence and damage or confiscation of other people’s property.

