Home Health "Don't eat turmeric every day!": terrible, here are the consequences
Health

by admin
Turmeric is among the most used ingredients in supplements, various recipes, cosmetic products. With it you can also prepare purifying herbal teas. In fact, it is widely used for this very reason. It is a spice that is used above all to give color and flavor to our dishes, in various ways. It is also useful because it is a good preservative and antibacterial. However, it must be said that if consumed in large quantities and every day, it can have adverse rather than beneficial effects.

This news is confirmed by the French National Agency for Food Safety, which underlined how turmeric can be toxic, especially for the liver. Obviously this if eaten every day and in large quantities. This is because we tell you but it contains curcumin, which in large quantities can be toxic to our body.

The symptoms, associated precisely with large quantities of curcumin can be malaise, asthenia, digestive symptoms or liver problems. First of all, it must be clarified that turmeric in small quantities and once in a while does not hurt and does not change whether you cook it or not. In fact, the toxicity derives precisely from the quantities. It is therefore not necessary to exceed the 180 mg per day for a 60 kg adult.

It is a very ancient spice that is obtained from the plant with the same name, which in fact has many beneficial properties. In fact it is an excellent antioxidant that helps us stop cellular aging. It is also considered an anti-inflammatory, which is often used in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine.

It is then considered a purifying and slimming spice since it acts on the scrub and helps it detoxify. It also reduces blood cholesterol and also helps in fat burning. Furthermore, it is also recommended for those suffering from high blood pressure, as it strengthens blood vessels. Obviously this only happens if you don’t exaggerate in the recommended doses.

