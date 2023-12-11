The Age at Which We are Happiest: Insights from the Oldest Study on Happiness

According to the oldest study on happiness in the world, what makes humans happy is not money, health, or success. The pioneering study conducted by Harvard University, led by psychiatrist Robert Waldinger and psychologist Marcs Schulz, reveals that it is the personal relationships we establish with those around us that make us happy. The researchers assert that better and stronger relationships can lead to longer and happier lives. Moreover, the study suggests that the happiest moments in life typically occur after people turn 60 years old.

The Harvard study, which analyzed the trajectories of happiness in over 700 people for more than 80 years, indicates that individuals tend to experience increased happiness once they reach 60. Waldinger sees this as a consequence of life learning and increased awareness of the limitations and mortality of life. Furthermore, he believes that people tend to get rid of unsatisfactory relationships and obligations around this age, resulting in elevated happiness.

The researchers describe four stages of relationships throughout human life to illustrate why individuals tend to be happier after 60. These stages include adolescence, the first adult stage, middle age, and old age. The researchers argue that in old age, individuals only concern themselves with what and who matters most, leading to increased happiness.

To increase present happiness, the authors of the Harvard study advise individuals to take a step back and consider the bigger picture. They suggest that injecting empathy and understanding into relationships by contextualizing them within the context of a long life can lead to improved connections and decreased frustrations.

The study’s findings emphasize the importance of nurturing and valuing relationships throughout life, rather than placing sole emphasis on achievements or material wealth. The research from Harvard University provides valuable insights into the true sources of human happiness and offers a fresh perspective on the role of relationships in fostering a fulfilling life.