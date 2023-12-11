Gio Urshela AGREED and WILL PLAY winter ball

Gio Urshela to Play in Colombian Professional Baseball League for Barranquilla Caimans

The current third baseman of the Los Angeles Angels, Gio Urshela, is set to play in the Colombian Professional Baseball League for the Barranquilla Caimans. This was confirmed by the team on their official social media account, with the president of the Barranquillero team announcing that Urshela’s debut will be next Tuesday, December 12.

In his first presentation with the Caimanes, Gio Urshela will face the Lions in Barranquilla, a game that is expected to draw a large number of fans to the Edgar Rentería stadium. This will be a unique opportunity for fans to see the ex-New York Yankees player in action in their own home, as Urshela has been one of the main Colombian exponents in MLB.

Although still in the recovery process, Urshela will be an important piece for the Caymanes roster, with manager José Mosquera Crissón set to have his services for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Looking at Urshela’s Major League career, he has had impressive batting averages and has shown strong defensive capabilities in his role as a third baseman. He previously played in the Colombian Professional Baseball League for the Tigres de Cartagena, and is now set to join the Barranquilla Caimans for the current season.

The Barranquilla Caimans are currently in third place in the LPB classification, with high hopes for a successful season. Fans and supporters of Urshela and the Caimans can anticipate an exciting upcoming period for the team and its newest player.