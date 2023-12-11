Star-Studded Guest List at Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa’s Wedding

The star-studded wedding of actors Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa was attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The ceremony, which took place in a lavish ceremony, was a who’s who of the celebrity world. Among the notable guests were [list of celebrities who attended].

The bride, Michelle Renaud, looked stunning in a beautiful gown, while groom Matías Novoa was dapper in a tuxedo. The couple exchanged their vows in front of their friends and loved ones, cementing their love and commitment to each other.

The event was filled with love, laughter, and joy as the couple celebrated their special day surrounded by their nearest and dearest. The guests were treated to a beautiful ceremony, a delicious meal, and dancing late into the night.

The wedding of Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa was a truly star-studded affair, with the happy couple surrounded by the love and support of their celebrity friends. It was a day to remember for all involved.

