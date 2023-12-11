Julio César Gómez reaffirms his commitment to the Environment by being re-elected as director of CARDER

Julio César Gómez Salazar was re-elected as director of the Risaralda Regional Autonomous Corporation (CARDER) for the next period that will extend from 2024 to 2027. The decision, supported by a vote of 7 to 4, reflects the confidence placed in his leadership and its effective prior management.

In the election he had as his opponent Fredy Arias Herrera, who was defeated in a competition that highlighted the majority preference towards the continuity of the environmental policies implemented by Gómez Salazar. The latter, recognized for his commitment to environmental sustainability and his innovative approach to projects aimed at preserving the natural resources of Risaralda.

The re-election of Gómez Salazar not only validates his previous performance but also represents an opportunity to intensify efforts in conservation and sustainable development in the coming years. During his previous mandate, the director led projects aimed at the protection of biodiversity, the sustainable management of water resources and the strengthening of local communities on environmental issues.

Gómez Salazar, with his experience and progressive approach, is positioned as a key advocate to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable development in the coming years. The re-election of the director reflects not only a recognition of his past achievements, but also a commitment to the environmentally sustainable future of Risaralda.

