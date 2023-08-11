The Secolo d’Italia: A Longstanding Voice of the Italian Right

Rome, Italy – The Secolo d’Italia, an online newspaper dating back to 1952, has played a crucial role in representing the right-wing perspective in Italy. Originally established in Rome, it quickly became the official organ of the Italian Social Movement – National Right in 1963, and later served as the party’s mouthpiece for the National Alliance in 1995.

This esteemed publication’s history reflects its close ties to various right-wing political entities in Italy. In 2009, the Secolo d’Italia became one of the official newspapers of the People of Freedom party. Today, it operates as an organ of the National Alliance Foundation, further cementing its commitment to the Italian right.

The Secolo d’Italia is not only renowned for its historical significance but has also made substantial contributions to the Italian media landscape. Its registration with the Court of Rome under number 16225 on February 23, 1976, solidifies its standing as a reputable news source. Additionally, it boasts an ISSN number, 2499-7919, further emphasizing its credibility and commitment to journalistic professionalism.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the Secolo d’Italia receives direct state contributions as per Law no. 250 of August 7, 1990, and its subsequent amendments. This financial support underscores its recognition by the Italian government as an important actor in the nation’s media industry.

As a longstanding presence in Italian right-wing journalism, the Secolo d’Italia continues to provide a platform for conservative voices and perspectives. By combining its rich history, established affiliations, and state support, this influential online newspaper offers an outlet for the Italian right to express their viewpoints and contribute to the national conversation.

The Secolo d’Italia remains committed to upholding the principles of balanced reporting, professionalism, and dedication to its readers. As Italy’s political landscape evolves, this esteemed publication will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and providing a platform for the right-wing constituents it represents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

