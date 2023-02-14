The Gargano was the protagonist at the Bit in Milan with a perfect combination of sport and tourism thanks to the presentation of the Motosurf World Championship hosted in the conference room of Pugliapromozione – Puglia Region.

From 16 to 18 June 2023 the Marina of Rodi Garganico will host the 2nd edition of the event organized by the ASD “Surf Boom” in collaboration with One Eventswith the support of Puglia region and the patronage of FIM Italian Motorboat Federation, Gargano National Park Authority, Gal Garganomunicipality of Rhodes Garganomunicipality of Cagnano Varano, Rodi Garganico tourist port.

“The combination of sport and sea gives Puglia an edge, the declination of events of this type is of fundamental importance for our region because it allows us to make extraordinary places known”, argued the councilor for Tourism, Development and Business Tourist of the Puglia Region Gianfranco Lopane.

The MSWC2022 edition which took place at the Marina di Rodi Garganico saw the presence of over 100 male and female athletes from 16 countries on 4 different continents. It went so well that the FIM has decided to return to the Gargano again in 2023.

«The FIM has a well-established relationship with Puglia, which is the Italian region with the largest number of kilometers of coastline. Here we have a series of highly developed motorboating activities, we are returning to Rodi Garganico with the 2nd stage of the MSWC and we are certain that we will have excellent results», said the secretary of the Italian Motorboating Federation Alexander Basilremembering that Rodi Garganico will also be the arrival stage of the Offshore Championship.