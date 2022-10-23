Restart from applause. The 2022 edition of the Gosèr Trail was a success: 283 athletes on the 14-kilometer track and 140 participants in the 5-kilometer recreational motor course.

A great satisfaction for the “boys of Tisoi” who have been rewarded by the efforts of recent years, so that this fourth edition was a unique sporting experience. A mountain race participated not only by the many runners present at the start from the square of Tisoi, but also by the many spectators who have positioned themselves along the entire track.

Pianon de Talvena was also stormed: the highest point of the race, arrival of the Grand Prix of the Mountains, recorded over fifty people who waited and cheered on the runners. This new edition of the Gosèr Trail was signed by Luca Fabris, an athlete from Treviso of the Scarpa / Mico team, who crossed the finish line alone with a time of 1 hour and 17 minutes. A battle fought side by side with his friend Gabriele Del Longo, second classified with a gap of 84 seconds. To complete the podium Enrico Bonati (1h20’18 “) who distinguished himself in the climb by winning the Grand Prix of the mountains.

«I am particularly happy because it was a difficult summer after some injuries», comments the winner. «Here I was able to see that the leg is there, even if not yet one hundred percent. A truly beautiful route, studied in detail. It was the first time for me here in the Talvena and I must say that he has left his mark ».

As for the women’s ranking, the highest step of the podium was won by Comelian Martina De Silvestro with a time of 1 hour 34 minutes 56 seconds, after a completely solo race.

Over 4 minutes behind the sprint arrival of Ludovica Rossi from Belluno, followed just over a minute by Sara Campigotto.

«Beautiful race, but really hard» said Martina De Silvestro. «The first rough section and the pretty steep climb cut my legs. Then the descent was technical, so I tried to do my best ».

«A lot of positive comments and above all from people competent in the matter. This makes us happy and proud, because what has been done has been studied at the table and well planned in the smallest details, without leaving anything to chance », reads a note from the organization. «Each edition we try to grow, thanks to those who participate.

Now we rest a few weeks and then back on the track for the Gosèr Trail 2023. In the meantime we have to thank the participants, but above all the many volunteers who make all this possible, from those who are along the route to those behind the scenes, thank you all ! ”

Male ranking: 1. Luca Fabris (Team Scarpa / Mico) 1h17.00; 2. Gabriele Del Longo (Calalzo Walkers) 1h18.25; 3. Enrico Bonati (MUd & Snow) 1h20.18; 4. Dylan De Michiel (Sinteco running team) 1h25.06; 5. Stefano Fratta (Spiquy team) 1h26.56; 6. Igor De Fina 1h27.24; 7. Luciano Trentini 1h29.35; 8. Christian de Francesch (Quantin) 1h30.12; 9. Matteo Grigolo 1h30.54; 10. Marco Dal Farra (Angeloni Butcher) 1h30.59.

Female ranking: 1. Martina De Silvestro (Team Scarpa) 1h34.56; 2. Ludovica Rossi 1h39.07; 3. Sara Campigotto 1h40.39; 4. Sabrina Viel (Gs Quantin Alpenplus) 1h44.19; 5. Federica Rizzo 1h45.49; 6 Elena Andrich 1h48.34; 7. Alice Paganin (Run & Fun) 1h51.09.