by admin
The great Italian hockey live on TV Eleven Sports. With the start of the championship of Serie A Elite Men, on Saturday 4 March, the agreement for the live broadcast of Field Hockey matches on Eleven Sports, the OTT platform specialized in broadcasting sporting events from all over the world, will also start. For spectators, watching the matches is completely free.

The agreement between the Italian Hockey Federation and Eleven provides for the live broadcast of one Serie A Elite Men’s match a week (Saturday) and one of Serie A Elite Women’s matches (Sunday). This week we start with HC Bra-HP Valchisone (3.00 pm), live from Augusto Lorenzoni in Bra starting at 3.00 pm. 2.50pm.

Next week we continue with HC Bondeno-SG Amsicora (on the agenda for Saturday 11 March at 3.00 pm from Andrea Giatti in Bondeno), while on Sunday 12, for the first day of the Elite Women’s Serie A, the cameras will be at the Comunale of Cernusco sul Naviglio for the challenge between HC Argentia and HF Lorenzoni, with kick-off at h. 3pm. For the Serie A Elite championship, the first edition is starting: in the Men’s the 8 participating teams are SG Amsicora (Cagliari), HC Bondeno, HC Bra, Butterfly Roma HCC, Polisportiva Ferrini (Cagliari), Hockey Paolo Bonomi (Castello d ‘Agogna), Tevere Eur (Rome), HP Valchisone (Villar Perosa); in the Women’s category the 6 participating teams are SG Amsicora (Cagliari), HC Argentia (Gorgonzola), Butterfly Roma HCC, Polisportiva Ferrini (Cagliari), HF Lorenzoni (Bra), Turin University.

