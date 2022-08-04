Original title: Guang’an Women’s Football Team in the 14th National Games of the Province received a precious gold

On August 3, the 9-day Sichuan 14th National Games (hereinafter referred to as the 14th Provincial Games) women’s football (Group C) competition came to an end in Leshan City. The score of 0 defeated Mianyang and won a gold medal.

According to Du Xiaobo, the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Education and Sports Bureau, in this competition, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the provincial 14th National Games, “the top three of the ‘three major balls’ will be awarded with 3, 2 and 1 gold medals respectively”. The (Group C) team (hereinafter referred to as the Guang’an team) won a gold medal with the third place in the province.

“During these 9 days of competition, our team defeated Deyang, Zigong, Ziyang, Suining and other strong teams successively and entered the semi-finals.” Guang’an coach Han Xiaoyu recalled that in the semi-final on August 2, Guang’an The team encountered the traditional strong team Chengdu team. After 70 minutes of competition, the two teams were tied with a score of 0:0, and then entered a penalty shootout. Guang’an team lost the Chengdu team with a score of 4:5 and missed the final. Han Xiaoyu went on to say: “In the third place competition on August 3, the Guang’an team did their homework and mobilized before the game. All the players were united, and after hard work, they finally defeated the Mianyang team with a score of 1:0. Excellent result in third place.”

According to reports, the Guang’an team started selection in March 2019 and officially formed a team in April of the same year. In the past three years, it has gone through dozens of city-level competitions and insisted on participating in the Sichuan Youth Championship every year, with good performance.

“The Guang’an team won the third place in the group, which is a historic breakthrough made by the Guang’an delegation in the ball games of the Provincial Games.” Du Xiaobo said that this precious gold medal was hard-won, and with this gold medal, the Guang’an delegation participated in the The number of gold medals won in the 14th National Games of the province has reached 30. (Chen Xin, reporter from Guang’an Daily)

