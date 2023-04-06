Home Sports The Guardia di Finanza has searched the headquarters of the football clubs of Lazio, Rome and Salernitana
Sports

The Guardia di Finanza has searched the headquarters of the football clubs of Lazio, Rome and Salernitana

by admin
The Guardia di Finanza has searched the headquarters of the football clubs of Lazio, Rome and Salernitana

The Guardia di Finanza has searched the headquarters of Lazio, Rome and Salernitana in the context of two investigations relating to the sale of eighteen players. The searches were ordered separately by the Rome and Tivoli prosecutors.

As far as the Rome Sports Association is concerned, the activities of the judicial police refer to operations for the purchase or sale of 11 footballers which took place between 2017 and 2021. The prosecutor’s office in Tivoli instead ordered searches at the offices of the Società Sportiva Lazio and the Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919, which at the time had the same ownership, for transfer operations of seven players occurred between 2017 and 2021.

Salernitana has made it known that “in relation to press reports that refer to searches at the offices of some football clubs, including Salernitana itself, clarifies that the current corporate structure is completely unrelated to the operations under investigation, referring the same for sports seasons preceding the change of ownership. The undersigned company has provided the maximum collaboration to the investigative bodies and remains at their further disposal”.

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo evaporates 4 billion U.S. dollars in one action-DoNews

You may also like

Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban confirms the will to...

Cuban blames Jalen Brunson’s parents for Mavs departure,...

«At first I didn’t like volleyball, I couldn’t...

Su Bingtian responded that the mobile phone was...

Premier League: sensational comeback! Who will take over...

Ilicic: from depression to returning to football, with...

NLZ boss Jochen Sauer is apparently about to...

FIGC president Gravina appointed UEFA vice president: alongside...

Germany against Peru: filling jug as a fixed...

FCSG men and women play against Servette on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy