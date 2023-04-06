The Guardia di Finanza has searched the headquarters of Lazio, Rome and Salernitana in the context of two investigations relating to the sale of eighteen players. The searches were ordered separately by the Rome and Tivoli prosecutors.

As far as the Rome Sports Association is concerned, the activities of the judicial police refer to operations for the purchase or sale of 11 footballers which took place between 2017 and 2021. The prosecutor’s office in Tivoli instead ordered searches at the offices of the Società Sportiva Lazio and the Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919, which at the time had the same ownership, for transfer operations of seven players occurred between 2017 and 2021.

Salernitana has made it known that “in relation to press reports that refer to searches at the offices of some football clubs, including Salernitana itself, clarifies that the current corporate structure is completely unrelated to the operations under investigation, referring the same for sports seasons preceding the change of ownership. The undersigned company has provided the maximum collaboration to the investigative bodies and remains at their further disposal”.