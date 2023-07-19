Home » The Gymnastics Federation plans to involve Russian and Belarusian athletes
Sports

The Gymnastics Federation plans to involve Russian and Belarusian athletes

by admin
The Gymnastics Federation plans to involve Russian and Belarusian athletes

The FIG executive committee was supposed to decide on the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the competitions in May, but postponed the decision until today’s meeting. He said in a statement that he strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and will punish anyone who supports or participates in it. He also intends to support Ukrainian athletes.

“By admitting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to competitions as neutral athletes, the FIG ensures that the rights of all athletes are respected, while also sending a message to the world that gymnastics strives for peace,” FIG President Morinari Watanabe said in a statement.

The FIG’s acceptance of athletes from Russia and Belarus follows the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee in March. Granting a neutral status will allow them to start in the Olympic qualifications, but as he emphasized, allowing them to start under the five rings in Paris in 2024 is fully within the competence of the IOC.

Representatives of world cycling, canoeing, judo, fencing, sport climbing, modern pentathlon and table tennis have already taken a similar step. On the other hand, the international ski federation FIS, for example, continues to insist on exclusion.

See also  Can the Canadian goose store in mainland China not return the goods?Why is there a difference between Chinese and foreign down jackets for more than 10,000 yuan_Canada Goose stipulates that stores in mainland China cannot be returned?

You may also like

Inter Miami’s New Coach Shows Confidence in Honduran...

Swing podcast: Hoylake, the last chance for Victor...

Nyck de Vries: Losing F1 seat at Alpha...

Soccer World Cup: Hostesses challenged at the start

Thursday’s gossip: Caicedo, Guehi, Raphinha, Saint-Maximin, Diaby, Doucoure,...

Lionel Messi Set to Debut for Inter Miami...

Champions League qualifier: Second-half comeback in vain as...

Šmíd openly: Something bad happened to me, which...

Lakers: Agreement with Anthony Davis before training camp?

Stands and streams of the opening games from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy