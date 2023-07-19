The Gymnastics Federation plans to involve Russian and Belarusian athletes

The FIG executive committee was supposed to decide on the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the competitions in May, but postponed the decision until today’s meeting. He said in a statement that he strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and will punish anyone who supports or participates in it. He also intends to support Ukrainian athletes.

“By admitting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to competitions as neutral athletes, the FIG ensures that the rights of all athletes are respected, while also sending a message to the world that gymnastics strives for peace,” FIG President Morinari Watanabe said in a statement.

The FIG’s acceptance of athletes from Russia and Belarus follows the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee in March. Granting a neutral status will allow them to start in the Olympic qualifications, but as he emphasized, allowing them to start under the five rings in Paris in 2024 is fully within the competence of the IOC.

Representatives of world cycling, canoeing, judo, fencing, sport climbing, modern pentathlon and table tennis have already taken a similar step. On the other hand, the international ski federation FIS, for example, continues to insist on exclusion.

