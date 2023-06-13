Home » The hero of the golden Czech generation does not want to be a coach: Training is a job for 14 hours a day
Sports

The hero of the golden Czech generation does not want to be a coach: Training is a job for 14 hours a day

by admin

He has two world championship titles, but he mainly enjoys hockey as a fan. He does not miss the opportunity to watch a good match, he also watches clips of the duels of the Czech national team from the World Cup. But that’s enough for him to be happy. Tomáš Vokoun, the former goalkeeper of the national team, is not thinking about becoming a coach. He said this in the program Příklep on Sport.cz, of which he was a guest. “I love hockey and I will love it, but I have no coaching ambitions. I enjoy hockey, but I’ve been around it long enough. When you play it, it’s a hassle, but when you want to train, it’s a five-fold hassle,” he confides.

See also  GT World Challenge Europe, Valentino Rossi forced to retire at Monza

You may also like

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise-breaking latest news...

Dovedan returns to promoted Heidenheim

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is improving. What would...

Discover the most characteristic features of this popular...

last dance for Thibaut Pinot

US Open tee times

Monza wants to name a football stadium after...

Trendy, fun and innovative, the first International Basketball...

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Imola trophies from cancelled race...

First defeat for Kraus in Valencia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy