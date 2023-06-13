The hero of the golden Czech generation does not want to be a coach: Training is a job for 14 hours a day

He has two world championship titles, but he mainly enjoys hockey as a fan. He does not miss the opportunity to watch a good match, he also watches clips of the duels of the Czech national team from the World Cup. But that’s enough for him to be happy. Tomáš Vokoun, the former goalkeeper of the national team, is not thinking about becoming a coach. He said this in the program Příklep on Sport.cz, of which he was a guest. “I love hockey and I will love it, but I have no coaching ambitions. I enjoy hockey, but I’ve been around it long enough. When you play it, it’s a hassle, but when you want to train, it’s a five-fold hassle,” he confides.

