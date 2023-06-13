Ukraine: Russian bombs on Kryvyi Rih, alert throughout the country

Air raid alarms were triggered across Ukraine in the early hours of today, according to local media.

Some civilian buildings in the central city of Kryvyi Rih were targeted by Russian attacks overnight, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said. The bombing of the city would have also hit a five-story building, causing at least 3 deaths and 25 injuries. “There are people injured in extremely serious conditions,” Vilkul said on his Telegram profile, adding that “there are probably people under the rubble as well.”

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks since the start of the Moscow war.

