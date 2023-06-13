Home » Ukraine: Russian bombs on Kryvyi Rih, alert throughout the country
Health

Ukraine: Russian bombs on Kryvyi Rih, alert throughout the country

by admin

Air raid alarms were triggered across Ukraine in the early hours of today, according to local media.
Some civilian buildings in the central city of Kryvyi Rih were targeted by Russian attacks overnight, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said. The bombing of the city would have also hit a five-story building, causing at least 3 deaths and 25 injuries. “There are people injured in extremely serious conditions,” Vilkul said on his Telegram profile, adding that “there are probably people under the rubble as well.”
Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks since the start of the Moscow war.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  A bill to establish the basic psychologist - Healthcare

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Children’s communication difficulties, over 350...

Silvia Fischer: From confectioner to herb expert

MEDTRONIC INC – VANTA™ PRIMARY CELL NEUROSTIMULATORS WITH...

Millions of patients affected: Almost all pharmacies will...

He falls asleep on the sofa and a...

EU recommendation, an important tool to combat infections....

“The cat is out of the bag!” Program...

The illness of Francesco Nuti, his daughter Ginevra,...

SHI financing / “Politics can’t think of anything...

Is palm oil bad for health? Here’s what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy