Title: Hidden Village in Hangzhou Continues to Attract Crowds for Annual Rock Climbing Event

Date: September 17, 2023

Hangzhou, China – For the past four years, a hidden village in Hangzhou has become a popular destination for rock climbing enthusiasts from around the world. Located in the Lin’an Longmen Secret Area, the Lion Rock in this village has gained recognition as a pilgrimage site for climbers, earning Gaohong Town the title of “rock climbing town” in Zhejiang Province.

Gaohong Town owes its popularity to its unique natural rock wall styles and the creation of a series of artificial rock climbing competitions. In 2019, the town hosted its first water climbing competition in Longshang Village, which quickly gained popularity among rock climbing enthusiasts across the nation. Since then, the event has continued to attract large crowds each year, and this year marks its fourth consecutive year.

The upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled from October 3 to October 7, will feature rock climbing as one of its events. Competitors will vie for a total of six gold medals during the competition. The increasing number of participants in rock climbing events raises the question of what makes this activity so alluring to enthusiasts.

Rock climbing offers a unique combination of physical and mental challenges, pushing climbers to their limits as they scale vertical cliffs and conquer their fear of heights. The sport requires strength, agility, and problem-solving skills, making it a test of both physical and mental endurance.

The picturesque surroundings in Gaohong Town and its rock climbing routes make for a truly remarkable experience for participants. Additionally, the town’s efforts in creating artificial climbing competitions showcase its commitment to fostering the growth and development of the sport.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games draw near, the world‘s attention will undoubtedly be on the rock climbing event. Officials expect a thrilling and competitive tournament that will showcase the determination and passion of athletes from various countries.

The rock climbing event promises to be a highlight of the prestigious sporting event, capturing the attention of spectators and showcasing the beauty and excitement of this challenging sport. As enthusiasts and athletes alike gather in Hangzhou, they are ready to embark on an unforgettable journey of overcoming obstacles and achieving new heights.

With rock climbing’s rising popularity, Gaohong Town is expected to continue attracting adventurers seeking to test their limits and experience the thrill of conquering nature’s most formidable obstacles. As the legacy of the annual water climbing competition continues to grow, so does the village’s reputation as one of the premier destinations for rock climbing in China.

