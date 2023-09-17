Home » TORRII Launches Transparent MagSafe Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max in Hong Kong: A Comprehensive Protection Solution
Technology

TORRII Launches Transparent MagSafe Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max in Hong Kong: A Comprehensive Protection Solution

by admin
TORRII Launches Transparent MagSafe Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max in Hong Kong: A Comprehensive Protection Solution

Techritual Hong Kong – In a recent announcement, Torrii unveiled its latest innovation for iPhone users in Hong Kong – a fully transparent MagSafe mobile phone case specifically designed for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This new Torrii BonJelly phone case not only supports MagSafe charging but also focuses on providing comprehensive protection for the smartphone.

One of the standout features of the Torrii BonJelly case is its soft, flexible, and shock-absorbing TPU dual-material structural frame. This strong structure effectively buffers the force of impact, ensuring protection against damage to the phone. Additionally, the case’s back is made from optical-grade polycarbonate, making it highly durable and protective against knocks or drops.

The Torrii BonJelly case is designed to fit tightly and cover all edges of the iPhone, providing maximum coverage. It also boasts an advanced corner pad structure that disperses impact forces effectively. What sets this case apart is its raised design, which not only offers additional protection for the screen and lens but also ensures a stable grip for the user.

Priced at $149, the Torrii BonJelly Mobile Phone Soft Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max (MagSafe Transparent) is available for purchase at the Torrii online flagship store.

For more information and to read the full article, “TORRII Hong Kong launches “True Transparent” iPhone 15 Pro Max with MagSafe case, priced at $149,” visit Techritual Hong Kong, a renowned technology website known for providing in-depth coverage of the latest tech developments.

This innovative mobile phone case by Torrii aims to provide iPhone 15 Pro Max users in Hong Kong with both stylish design and reliable protection. With its transparent design and MagSafe support, the Torrii BonJelly case becomes an ideal choice for iPhone enthusiasts looking to combine functionality and style.

You may also like

Greentech KIT: Virtual insight into cloud research at...

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Set to Launch in...

Salesforce presents its AI strategy and warns companies...

Sony PlayStation 5 Unveils New Metallic Accessories in...

Career paths: mastering the right job change

Spike Chunsoft Announces Release of “The Ever-Changing Labyrinth...

Blackmagic Cinema Camera: 6K recordings for a ridiculous...

KONAMI Launches “SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2” for PlayStation,...

Pre-order Apple Watch 9 now

Reveil: A First-Person Psychological Thriller Bringing Terrifying Aesthetics

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy