TORRII Launches Transparent MagSafe Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max in Hong Kong: A Comprehensive Protection Solution

Techritual Hong Kong – In a recent announcement, Torrii unveiled its latest innovation for iPhone users in Hong Kong – a fully transparent MagSafe mobile phone case specifically designed for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This new Torrii BonJelly phone case not only supports MagSafe charging but also focuses on providing comprehensive protection for the smartphone.

One of the standout features of the Torrii BonJelly case is its soft, flexible, and shock-absorbing TPU dual-material structural frame. This strong structure effectively buffers the force of impact, ensuring protection against damage to the phone. Additionally, the case’s back is made from optical-grade polycarbonate, making it highly durable and protective against knocks or drops.

The Torrii BonJelly case is designed to fit tightly and cover all edges of the iPhone, providing maximum coverage. It also boasts an advanced corner pad structure that disperses impact forces effectively. What sets this case apart is its raised design, which not only offers additional protection for the screen and lens but also ensures a stable grip for the user.

Priced at $149, the Torrii BonJelly Mobile Phone Soft Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max (MagSafe Transparent) is available for purchase at the Torrii online flagship store.

Priced at $149, the Torrii BonJelly Mobile Phone Soft Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max (MagSafe Transparent) is available for purchase at the Torrii online flagship store.

This innovative mobile phone case by Torrii aims to provide iPhone 15 Pro Max users in Hong Kong with both stylish design and reliable protection. With its transparent design and MagSafe support, the Torrii BonJelly case becomes an ideal choice for iPhone enthusiasts looking to combine functionality and style.