The highest-level synchronized swimming event in China will be held in Hangzhou, and the peak showdown of “water ballet” will be held in Hangzhou-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The highest domestic level of synchronized swimming competitions will be held in Hangzhou, and the peak showdown of “water ballet” will be staged

Synchronized swimming has the reputation of “water ballet”. In another 3 days, a competition bringing together the top domestic synchronized swimmers will kick off in Hangzhou.

On May 22, the press conference for the 2023 National Synchronized Swimming Championships of the “Charm Hangzhou” Zhongan Group Cup was held. The competition will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Swimming Hall from May 25th to 27th. This championship is the first time for Hangzhou to hold the highest level of synchronized swimming event in China, and it is also the first domestic synchronized swimming event after the introduction of the new rules of the World Swimming Federation.

The competition has single skill optional (male/female), single free optional (male/female), double technical optional, double free optional, mixed double technical optional, mixed double free optional, collective technical optional, group free optional and skills A total of 9 gold medals were produced in 11 events such as self-selection. More than 100 athletes and more than 60 technical officials from 8 national teams will participate in the event.

Zhao Jian, deputy director of the Swimming Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, said that this national championship is the first national competition after the introduction of the new synchronized swimming rules of the World Swimming Federation. The launch of the new rules is the biggest reform and innovation since synchronized swimming became an official event of the Olympic Games.

“In terms of competition events, a new men’s single event has been added, and a maximum of two male athletes are allowed to join in the group events. In addition, the self-selection of lifts has been renamed as the self-selection of skills. In terms of competition evaluation, on the basis of the original scoring judges, Newly added technical controller referees. This group of referees is responsible for quantitatively recording and judging the difficulty and synchronization of each set of optional movements. The changes in the new rules have increased the uncertainties of the competition and also improved the competition. Watching and challenging.”

As an important rehearsal before the Hangzhou Asian Games, the preparatory work for this championship will be carried out in full reference to the Asian Games’ operation mode, process norms and competition standards.

At present, the National Synchronized Swimming Championship is open for ticket sales, and the ticket price ranges from 50 yuan to 600 yuan. Citizens can log on to the Damai APP to choose the event that needs to be booked.

Synchronized swimming is an artistic and elegant sport. At the 23rd Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 1984, synchronized swimming became an official event; at the 12th Asian Games in Hiroshima in 1994, synchronized swimming became an official event.

The competition area is 30 meters x 25 meters, the shallowest water depth shall not be less than 2.5 meters, and the water depth shall not be less than 3 meters in the area of ​​12 meters x 12 meters in the center. Athletes must perform actions such as lifts, rotations, and graphic combinations in the area, and no part of the body can touch the bottom of the pool during swimming. In addition, athletes must also complete handstands underwater, so they will wear nose clips to prevent choking.

Synchronized swimming competitions generally have double and team events. The team events should have at least 4 competitors and no more than 8 competitors, of which there can be at most 2 male competitors. The referees will score the contestants according to the degree of completion of the required movements and the overall artistic expression of the program, and technical inspectors will check the difficulty and synchronization of the contestants’ technical movements. The team with the highest final score wins.