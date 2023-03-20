Home Sports The hockey players of Sokolov will be coached by Mariška in the first league
“We already considered him last year as a possible addition to the implementation team. We didn’t come to an agreement then – because of the workload. Now the situation has reached such a point that we have already agreed on Tomáš’s work in Sokolov,” said Baník general manager David Soukup, adding that that the club management did not agree on further cooperation with Štrba.

Mariška is waiting for her first job as a head coach in senior hockey. Sokolov finished twelfth in the second highest competition this season, three points behind the tenth place guaranteeing participation in the preliminary round of the playoffs.

