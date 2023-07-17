the impact on aging in an Israeli study

Research conducted by Israeli researcher Deborah Toiber at the Ben Gurion University of the Negev has shown that a diet rich in saturated fats and added sugars accelerates the aging process, especially that of the brain. The study, which involved mice fed a diet high in junk food, showed faster cognitive decline than mice fed the normal diet.

According to Toiber, aging brings with it a host of heart disease, cancer, and conditions related to cognitive decline, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. Therefore, it is essential to adopt a healthy diet, rich in vitamins, minerals and nutrients, in order to maintain good health for as long as possible. However, our genetic inheritance can influence our susceptibility to disease, and people with good genetic inheritance can be protected even if they eat an unhealthy diet.

The researcher warns that if we already have hereditary diseases in our family and we don’t adopt proper nutrition, we will accelerate the aging process and cognitive decline. Therefore, it is essential to understand why, as we age, our cells are no longer able to repair DNA damage, thus triggering diseases.

The protein sirtuin-6, or SIRT6, plays a vital role in aging. Its presence prevents premature aging and disease in mice, while also contributing to the repair of DNA damaged cells. The scientist explains that their goal is to understand why this protein stops being produced as we age, especially in cases of Alzheimer’s. The laboratory aims to develop preventive and curative therapy for neurodegenerative diseases within ten years.

The importance of a healthy and balanced diet is therefore underlined by the research conducted by Deborah Toiber. Diets high in saturated fats and added sugars not only accelerate the aging process, but can also contribute to cognitive decline. Although our genetic inheritance can offer some protection, adopting a correct food lifestyle is essential for the prevention of diseases related to ageing. The discovery of the sirtuin-6 protein represents a promising avenue for developing preventive and curative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.

