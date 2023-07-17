Home » The mystery of the fire at Catania airport and the fragile marginality of the Sicilian system
World

The mystery of the fire at Catania airport and the fragile marginality of the Sicilian system

by admin
The mystery of the fire at Catania airport and the fragile marginality of the Sicilian system

by blogsicilia.it – ​​18 seconds ago

Burn the Catania airport. Flames, fear and escape, we wrote about all the media describing the flames that broke out just before midnight in the Catania airport. Flames and black smoke that made travelers and tourists flee. And how could it have been otherwise. The yellow of the fire But behind the fire there is a little yellow.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The mystery of the fire at Catania airport and the fragile marginality of the Sicily system appeared 18 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Is Sweden finally joining NATO?

You may also like

David Murders “What Can Politicians Do” (2023)

Dinner in The Sky in August in São...

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s Mysterious Absence Sparks...

Watchmaker Swatch sues Malaysian government for removing 172...

Udinese – Between the field and the transfer...

Scorching heat and record temperatures: 52 degrees in...

Reinforcements of Partizan in basketball | Sport

Q&A between Ruffini and Salvini on fiscal peace....

Mysterious Metal Cylinder Found on Australia’s Green Head...

The Importance of Proper Eating Times for Digestive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy