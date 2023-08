The Portuguese midfielder slipped the ball under the crossbar from more than 20m away

Inter came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1. The friendly was the last leg of the Nerazzurri team’s tour in Japan. Vitinha marked the card for PSG; for the nerazzurri, however, Esposito and Sensi: both on an assist from Frattesi. The Portuguese midfielder’s goal from outside the box was spectacular.

August 2, 2023 – Updated August 2, 2023, 3:06 pm

