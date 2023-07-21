Home » The juicy help of 2,400 euros that you can now request from the Treasury
21/07/2023

It is a ‘family check’ designed for large families

Hereinafter, large families will be able request financial aid of 2,400 euros through the Treasury. This new subsidy is designed to support and ease the financial burden faced by many families with three or more children.

The main objective of this aid is promote the well-being of large families and recognize the valuable role they play in our society. Aware of the economic challenges they face, the government has established this initiative to provide them with direct and tangible support.

As reported by the Treasury, the maximum amount that large families can receive (of 3 children, or of 2 children if one of them has a recognized disability) is 1,200 euros per year; the amount is multiplied by two if they are large families of special category (5 or more children), with 2,400 euros a year.

Also, for each new child that joins the family from 5 childrencould suppose a increase of up to 600 euros per year (50 euros per month per child).

To request this aid of 2,400 euros, large families must complete the necessary procedures through the Treasury. It will be required to present certain documents that prove the number of family members, such as the family book, as well as other specific requirements that may vary according to current legislation. Of course, it is a deduction for large families applicable to Income, and not direct aid.

