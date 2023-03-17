Now it’s official: after 17 years Sacramento will close the regular season with a positive record. Domantas Sabonis dominated, with 24 points and 21 rebounds, as the Kings beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-96.

De’Aaron Fox added 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Kings, who improve their record to 42-27 and rank second in the Western Conference. They hadn’t finished above 50% winning since they went 44-38 in the 2005-06 season, the last of eight consecutive playoff appearances under coach Rick Adelman.

Mikal Bridges had 23 points for the Nets.