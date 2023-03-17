The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, presented last night the labor reform project that will be debated in the Congress of the Republic.

The project, contained in a 40-page document, was presented last night at the Casa de Nariño, in front of dozens of citizens who waited for more than 3 hours for the president to arrive from his trip to Medellín.

During his speech, Petro pointed out that the bill should allow people to be happier and that the workers’ body can be organized.

Among the 10 most important points of the reform, the prioritization of indefinite-term hiring, the restoration of notice for workers, the protection of work on digital or delivery platforms and the elimination of violence and harassment in the world stand out. labor.

“This bill must allow labor and sexual harassment to cease in the country, it must allow people to be happier, it must allow the workers’ body to be organized,” said President Petro.

The project also seeks to strengthen the protection and promotion of the right to union association, maintain the legal 8 daily hours of work and create the modality of agricultural wages. In addition, the daytime and night shifts are recovered and differentiated from 6 am to 6 pm and the payment of 100% of the Sunday surcharge is established, which is currently 75%.

The bill will be discussed in Congress in the coming months.