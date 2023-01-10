The Lakers without LeBron scrambled by Jokic. Unstoppable Boston
Denver and Memphis win respectively against the yellow and purple and San Antonio Spurs and remain tied at the top of the Western Conference. With the success against the Bulls, however, the Celtics confirm the best record in the league at mid-season. Crisis-busting external success of New Orleans in Washington
