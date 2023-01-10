7:54

Zaporizhzhia region attacked 600 times since the beginning of the year

Russian forces have attacked the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine more than 600 times since the beginning of this year, killing four and wounding seven, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said. Ukrinform. “Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 600 attacks on peaceful cities and towns: four dead and seven wounded,” Starukh said, adding that yesterday the Russians launched 91 attacks in the region, of which 70 targeted civil infrastructure in 19 villages. Starukh stressed that the pro-Russian administration is trying to ban the circulation of Ukrainian currency (hryvnia) in the occupied territories of the region. The Russians have also introduced “passes” for residents, without which it is forbidden to move between occupied villages.