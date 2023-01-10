Home World Ukraine, breaking news. Bombs on Nikopol. Use towards Stryker armored dispatch
The Pentagon still records “fierce” fighting in the Donbass, with Ukrainian President Zelensky praising the troops’ “resistance” to Moscow’s advance. The US is evaluating the sending of Stryker tanks to Kiev

Ukraine, Russian bombing of Kherson: one dead and one wounded

  • Zaporizhzhia region attacked 600 times since the beginning of the year

    Russian forces have attacked the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine more than 600 times since the beginning of this year, killing four and wounding seven, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said. Ukrinform. “Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 600 attacks on peaceful cities and towns: four dead and seven wounded,” Starukh said, adding that yesterday the Russians launched 91 attacks in the region, of which 70 targeted civil infrastructure in 19 villages. Starukh stressed that the pro-Russian administration is trying to ban the circulation of Ukrainian currency (hryvnia) in the occupied territories of the region. The Russians have also introduced “passes” for residents, without which it is forbidden to move between occupied villages.

  • Gb intelligence, Russians and Wagner forces almost in control of Soledar

    “Over the past four days the Russian and Wagner forces have made tactical advances in the small town of Soledar in Donbass and are probably in control of most of the settlement.” British intelligence writes it in the update on the war in Ukraine, recalling that Soledar is located about ten kilometers north of Bakhmut, under siege for weeks. According to intelligence, “it is highly probable” that there is an attempt on the Russian side to “surround Bakhmut from the north and to interrupt the lines of communication”, which in any case “is unlikely” to succeed Russia “immediately, because the Ukrainian forces maintain stable defensive lines in depth and control of supply routes».

  • Bombs on Nikopol, damage to residential buildings

    The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region (south) overnight with Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery: the head of the regional military administration, Valenyn Reznichenko, announced on Telegram, as reported by the media Ukrainians. “Nine hours of alarm, Grad attacks and heavy artillery. The Russians shelled the Nikopol district twice during the night. The community of Marganets came under enemy fire. More than 30 shells were fired,” Reznichenko wrote. According to preliminary information, there are no injuries or victims, but residential buildings have been damaged.

