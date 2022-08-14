Home Sports The last time the Bees beat Manchester United was Morgan in 1938: I hope Ronaldo escapes quickly – yqqlm
Original title: The last time the Little Bees beat Manchester United was in 1938 Morgan: I hope Ronaldo escapes quickly

In the early morning of August 14th, Beijing time, in a focus game in the second round of the Premier League of the new season, Manchester United lost to Brentford (nicknamed Little Bee) 0-4 on the road, starting the new season with a 2-game losing streak. At the same time, they suffered a 4-game losing streak across the season.

Not only that, this is the first time Manchester United has ranked bottom in the Premier League since August 1992. Manchester United’s opponent Brentford last beat Manchester United in 1938. In February of that year, Brentford defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the FA Cup.

Brentford beat Manchester United 2-0 in the FA Cup, February 1938

According to British media reports, when Manchester United conceded 4 goals in the first half, there were boos in the stadium, and many Manchester United fans who went away to the away game shouted in unison: “You don’t deserve to wear this jersey.”

According to a reporter from the “Manchester Evening News“, a more peculiar scene at the scene was that the fans of the home team kept chanting “We are going to score the fifth goal”, while the supporters of Manchester United were scolding: “The Glazer (family) ) Get out”…

In fact, it’s not just Manchester United fans who are angry and sad. The Manchester United legends can’t sit still before the game is over.

After Manchester United conceded two goals in a row, legendary striker Lineker commented, “Even by Manchester United’s poor standards, such two goals are too funny.”

Regarding Manchester United’s performance, the famous host Piers Morgan wrote: “Imagine the greatest footballer of all time having to endure playing with this group of weak and pathetic waste? This must be torture, I hope Ronaldo escapes as soon as possible. “

And the famous Gary Neville’s game comment is more direct: “Manchester United is destroyed!”

De Gea Butter Hands

In the latest Premier League relegation odds, Manchester United are 28 and 14th. What makes Ten Hag even more difficult is that the next game, Manchester United will also be at home against Liverpool. According to the historical record, Manchester United and Liverpool have lost all three matches in the league, scoring 2 goals and conceding 13 goals.

21-22 Premier League round 30: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United

21-22 Premier League round 9: Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool

20-21 Premier League round 34: Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool

If Manchester United start a three-game losing streak, Ten Hag may have to consider the issue of coaching first.

