Home Sports The Lega Pro and Sportradar AG Integrity Tour stops in Avellino and Recanati – Sport Marketing News
Sports

The Lega Pro and Sportradar AG Integrity Tour stops in Avellino and Recanati – Sport Marketing News

by admin
The Lega Pro and Sportradar AG Integrity Tour stops in Avellino and Recanati – Sport Marketing News

Two days of fruitful and instructive meetings, those experienced by the first teams and youth sectors of Avellino and Recanateseclubs protagonists of the fourth appointment with l’Integrity Tour 2022/23.

The twelfth edition of the project, born from the collaboration between Lega Pro and Sportradar AG to counter the phenomenon of match fixing, it continues its training course, providing athletes with all the useful information and tools to defend themselves against sports fraud.

The Avellino first team led by Mr. Rastelli and all the youth players with their respective coaching staff gathered at the “Bel Sito Hotel”. Giovanni Marchi of Lega Pro, Danilo Coppola of AIC and the Sportradar AG team were the representatives of the day in Campania. In the meeting with the green-and-whites, thanks also to the questions from the young players, the usefulness of these training meetings was discussed, which are fundamental for raising awareness of the issues concerning the problem of combined matches.

At the “Tubaldi” in Recanati, the speakers of the “Integrity Tour” were: Emanuele Paolucci secretary general of Lega Pro, Giacomo Bindi marketing area of ​​Lega Pro, the lawyer. Marcello Presilla, Integrity Manager for Italy of Sportradar AG and Andrea Fiumana AIC.

“It’s always good to remember that for a little ingenuity a player can ruin his credibility and career – says the captain of Recanatese Alessandro Sbaffo -, these training meetings are welcome”

There have been more than one hundred meetings so far, including those with youth teams, organized in recent years and with more than fourteen thousand trained athletes.

See also  2021 "Twin Cities Cup" Go Exchange Tournament Holds Online Players from Both Sides of the Taiwan Strait

You may also like

You are not a rapper, you are an...

50+1 rule: DFL approves proposal for the Federal...

Saint Maximin not convincing? Inter on a former...

How to reach your goal

From Nuorese to the national team: Compagno’s tale

Gary Lineker: Nazi comparison – Heavy criticism of...

F1, Vasseur: “Ferrari is not a wrong car”....

BBC slams presenter Gary Lineker for comparing asylum...

Barletta-Casarano: the executioner is who mourns the dead

From the people, they write their duties to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy