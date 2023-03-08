Two days of fruitful and instructive meetings, those experienced by the first teams and youth sectors of Avellino and Recanateseclubs protagonists of the fourth appointment with l’Integrity Tour 2022/23.

The twelfth edition of the project, born from the collaboration between Lega Pro and Sportradar AG to counter the phenomenon of match fixing, it continues its training course, providing athletes with all the useful information and tools to defend themselves against sports fraud.

The Avellino first team led by Mr. Rastelli and all the youth players with their respective coaching staff gathered at the “Bel Sito Hotel”. Giovanni Marchi of Lega Pro, Danilo Coppola of AIC and the Sportradar AG team were the representatives of the day in Campania. In the meeting with the green-and-whites, thanks also to the questions from the young players, the usefulness of these training meetings was discussed, which are fundamental for raising awareness of the issues concerning the problem of combined matches.

At the “Tubaldi” in Recanati, the speakers of the “Integrity Tour” were: Emanuele Paolucci secretary general of Lega Pro, Giacomo Bindi marketing area of ​​Lega Pro, the lawyer. Marcello Presilla, Integrity Manager for Italy of Sportradar AG and Andrea Fiumana AIC.

“It’s always good to remember that for a little ingenuity a player can ruin his credibility and career – says the captain of Recanatese Alessandro Sbaffo -, these training meetings are welcome”

There have been more than one hundred meetings so far, including those with youth teams, organized in recent years and with more than fourteen thousand trained athletes.