Xinhua News Agency, Shenyang, February 20 (Reporters Lu Xingji and Zhang Yifei) Liaoning women’s volleyball team hired famous Japanese coach Toshiaki Yoshida as the team’s head coach on the 20th. This is the first foreign coach in the team’s history.

Toshiaki Yoshida was born in 1954. In December 2000, Toshiaki Yoshida became the head coach of the US team. During his four years of coaching, the US women’s volleyball team achieved 87 wins and 59 losses, and won the second place in the 2002 World Championships and the third place in the 2003 World Cup.

Before signing the contract with the Liaoning Women’s Volleyball Team, Toshiaki Yoshida joined the team half a month earlier. He said: “I know that the Liaoning Women’s Volleyball Team is a very good team and has won many national championships. The new position is a brand new one for me. I have coached in the United States and Japan, and I hope to combine the excellent offense of the American team, the tenacious defense of the Japanese team and the flexibility of the Chinese women’s volleyball team to create a more comprehensive Liaoning women’s volleyball team.”

The relevant person in charge of the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau said that from the perspective of coaching experience, the Liaoning team hopes to use the international vision of Yoshida Toshiaki’s coaching team to expand a greater space for development and contribute to the development of the Chinese women’s volleyball team; from the perspective of coaching style and characteristics Look, I hope to use the team’s coaching philosophy to polish and improve the skills of the Liaoning women’s volleyball team, and work hard on delicate, flexible and changeable skills.

See also  Barcelona is still relying on Messi to make money!Last season's signature jersey sold for as high as 1,170 euros

It is understood that there are not many precedents for local women’s volleyball teams in China to hire foreign teachers. In recent seasons, the Liaoning team, a traditional strong team of the domestic women’s volleyball team, has shown some areas for improvement and development in terms of technical and tactical style and staffing. Hiring foreign teachers is the team’s measure to meet these needs.

