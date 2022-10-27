The cyclocross ’22 -’23 speaks Friulian. It is enough to scroll through the results obtained by the athletes “made in Fvg” in the last weekend to understand how much our school is in vogue.

In the national team, in Tabor, the blue team of Technical Commissioner Daniele Pontoni da Variano di Basiliano achieved the best results among those of the Italian contingent. In Motta di Livenza in the Treviso area, on Sunday, even our athletes monopolized the top podium in almost all categories.

In practice, in the final rankings of the “Second CX De La Motha Trophy”, organized by the Zero5 Bike team, over the weekend the only non-Friulians to have excelled are the Austrian junior Anja Capovilla (Egna Neumarkt), the new Venetian Nicole Righetto (Velociraptor Torre di Mosto) and the band 3 master Sante Schiro (Cicli Rossi). For the rest, only athletes from Friuli Venezia Giulia in the spotlight.

In the queen race, the winner was Marco Ponta, standard bearer of the Fun Bike Cussigh Bike Team: the Alpine from Colloredo arrived alone at the finish line, complete with a spectacular wheelie, preceding Enrico Barazzuol (Rudy Project) and the blue Emanuele Huez (Carabinieri). Alberto Cudicio (Bandiziol Cycling) is also at the foot of the podium of the Open Men.

Ponta has archived the second consecutive success, after the victory in San Canzian d’Isonzo seven days earlier.

In the Open Women race, success of Lucrezia Braida from the valley (Ki.Co.Sys. Team Friuli), with 11 ” of margin over Beatrice Fontana (Rudy Project).

The Fornese Marco Del Missier (Dp66), first among the Masters in band 1, continues to amaze, while the Trieste Gianpiero Dapretto (FederclubTs) won the M2 classification. Among the juniors new success of the Friulian Alessio Paludgnach (Bandiziol). In the student categories, applause for Tommaso Argenton (Bannia) and Luca Battistutta (Pedale Manzanese); victory of Nicol Canzian (Bandiziol) in the student competition. The first six of the rookie race, won by Nicolò Marzinotto (Bannia), are all from Friuli. The winners of the G6 categories, Pietro Bandiziol and Anna Momesso, also arrive from Friuli. Finally, the Jam’s Bike Buja and the DP66 Giant SMP are in second and fourth place in the classification of the Italian Championship for Clubs, after the first round, which took place on Sunday in Casalecchio di Reno. Stefano Viezzi (DP66) won among the juniors; Filippo Grigolini and Ettore Fabbro, both of the Bujese Green Armada, finished in second place in the two competitions of the students in Casalecchio.