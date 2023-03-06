Home Sports The madness of Kean, sent off after 40 seconds of Roma-Juventus. The record remains with Lorenzo
Sports

The madness of Kean, sent off after 40 seconds of Roma-Juventus. The record remains with Lorenzo

The madness of Kean, sent off after 40 seconds of Roma-Juventus. The record remains with Lorenzo

The flash red card received by has undoubtedly caused a stir Moise Kean in the Roma-Juventus final. Coming on in the 90th minute, in just 40 seconds the Juventus striker was kicked off the pitch by Di Bello for having kicked Mancini as a reaction to a foul against him. It is a record for this championship, but not an absolute one: that dates back to 1990 and belongs to Joseph Lorenzothen at Bologna and kicked out after only 10 seconds of the match against Parma.

