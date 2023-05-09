The management of PSG and the leaders of the CUP will meet

After the ban on access to the stadium for Parisian supporters on Sunday, facing Troyes, the Collectif Ultras Paris will meet with the management of PSG to discuss the current tensions between the two parties. The 150 Parisian supporters who made the trip had their tickets canceled by the club, after demonstrations by some supporters outside Neymar’s home earlier in the week. Romain Mabille, the president of the CUP, had dissociated himself from the actions in front of the home of the Brazilian player.

In its press release, the group of Parisian supporters announces that “ the management of the club and the leaders of the CUP will meet around a table”. « We don’t want this situation to continue.”can we also read. “The will of both parties is to find solutions”.