Who is Mr Beast, the youtuber who is giving away money?

The story of Mr. Beast

Donaldson is a native of Wichita, Kansas. He was born on May 7, 1998 and is currently considered one of the best youtubers in the world. He currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina, he trained at the Greenville Christian Academy, then began a career at the university, however, after his success on YouTube, he decided to leave it.

His life seemed destined for the digital world, as his brother is also a well-known youtuber named CJ Donaldson who created the Mr Bro channel. His girlfriend is also an influencer, Maddy Spidell.

Mr Beast started sharing his content on YouTube channel in 2010. His success skyrocketed when he posted ‘Counting to 100,000’, which made an impact in the digital community and increased his popularity. The video consisted, as his name says, of counting from 1 to the said number.