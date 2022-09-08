existed

Cat Vigevano with the patronage of the Municipality of Vigevano organizes on Saturday 17 September in the new sports hall in via Gravellona, ​​in the Piccolini district, “Basketball in the heart – Memorial Gianluca Bottacin”, a great basketball man. The presentation took place in the Council room in the town hall. We will start in the morning with a triangular youth basketball from nine until noon. In the afternoon, instead, space for the demonstrations of the boys of the Cat Special Team, from 14 to 16. The challenge between the Italian champions Olimpia Armani Milano and Carpegna Pesaro (two ball at 18.30) will close this day of great basketball . Milan will present itself without the Italians and the German Voigtman who are engaged with their respective national teams in the European championships, but the others starting from the new Pangos, Jimmy Baron, Deshaun Thomas and Brandon Davies will all be present, while the Pesaro citizens will be in full ranks from Carlos Delfino and Davide Moretti.

In addition to the municipal administration, the Vigevano Sport Pool and Elachem Vigevano also sponsored the event. Tickets can be purchased in advance on www.vivaticket.it. Tickets cost 10 euros for the full price and 7 for reduced tickets for children under 12, plus the pre-sale rights. All proceeds will be donated to charity. With the proceeds from the event, Cat Vigevano intends to support the Tog Foundation, which since 2011 has created a Center of Excellence in Milan specializing in the rehabilitation of children suffering from complex neurological diseases. Gianluca Bottacin was first basketball player in Serie A and then president of Cat Vigevano. He passed away in February last year. –