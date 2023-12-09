Home » The matches of the 15th day of Serie A
Sports

The matches of the 15th day of Serie A

The 15th day of the 2023/2024 Serie A football championship begins on Friday with the expected match between Juventus and Napoli and then on Saturday with the matches of the other three teams who will play the last round of the Champions League groups next week. Four matches are scheduled for Sunday, from Frosinone-Turin at lunchtime to Rome-Fiorentina at 8.45pm. The 15th day of the championship will then conclude on Monday evening with the postponed Empoli-Lecce and Cagliari-Sassuolo.

Friday
20:45
Juventus-Napoli [Dazn]

Saturday
15:00
Verona-Lazio [Dazn]
18:00
Atalanta-Milan [Dazn]
20:45
Inter-Udinese [Dazn, Sky]

Sunday
12:30
Frosinone-Turin [Dazn, Sky]
15:00
Monza-Genoa [Dazn]
18:00
Salernitana-Bologna [Dazn]
20:45
Rome-Fiorentina [Dazn]

Monday
18:30
Empoli-Lecce [Dazn]
20:45
Cagliari-Sassuolo [Dazn, Sky]

The championship standings after the 14th day:

Inter 35 Juventus 33 Milan 29 Napoli 24 Roma 24 Fiorentina 23 Bologna 22 Atalanta 20 Lazio 20 Torino 19 Monza 18 Frosinone 18 Lecce 16 Sassuolo 15 Genoa 15 Udinese 12 Empoli 11 Cagliari 10 Verona 10 Salernitana 8

