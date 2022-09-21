A couple of occasions for Tomassone at the start, then the Pavesi go under and at the beginning of the second half suffer the decisive one-two

The Academy holds up for a while, then collapses under the blows of Club Milano and returns to Pero with a clear defeat (3-0). The Pavesi remain at zero in the standings. The match, balanced in the first half, which ended with the Milanese leading by a goal, then became one-way in the second half, when the Academy was unable to react to the home team’s goals.

The Accademia Pavese of Mr. Gianluca Gaudio – who fielded Belitrandi in the goal instead of the suspended Alio – tried to start strong: at 6 ‘a nice diagonal from Maggi, finished just wide. Just a minute later the reaction of Club Milano arrives when Locati receives in a regular position and finds himself alone in front of Belitrandi, who unleashes a great save and denies him the goal. The Pavesi accelerate and have a blaze between 10 ‘and 12’: first Tomassone tries in acrobatics, but his ball ends a little high, then Tomassone hits his head again, but once again the ball just flies over the crossbar. . The Academy pushes, the Club Milano acts as a throw-in, but it is the hosts who break the deadlock shortly after the half-time: on 25 ‘a free-kick from 25 meters from Rankovic mocked Belitrandi and signed the 1-0. After the initial flare-ups, the game settles down, the two teams think more and the scoring opportunities are thinning out. The first half ends with the slightest advantage in favor of Club Milano.

Double Cominetti

In the second half, however, things change: the Academy falls and the hosts strike relentlessly. At 10 ‘deep launch to fish Cominetti (formerly OltreVoghe) who strikes Belitrandi with a precise low shot that is worth 2-0, then at 12’ overwhelming action by Locati on the right wing that puts the Academy’s defense in crisis. The Milanese arrives at the bottom and puts in the middle a delicious ball for Cominetti who only has to support the 3-0 goal on the net which, in fact, closes the game.

The Academy, taken the two goals in just two minutes, struggles to react and dissolves definitively. The reaction of the Pavesi is all in the 21 ‘in a good shot from the edge by De Leonardis that only yields a corner kick, then the Academy does not build anything else. The Club Milano, now master of the game, limits itself to controlling and leading the victory to the port. Before the referee’s triple whistle there is still time in the 41st minute for a nice shot by Sorrenti that ends up very shortly, then in the fourth and last minute of recovery Costa is alone in front of Belitrandi, but kicks him. The action fades and the referee whistles the end of the game.

Club Milano, the only team still with full points, remains only at the top of the standings, while the Academy, after three games played, remains at zero points, last in the standings together with Vis Nova Giussano. Next Sunday for the Academy there is the first match in Sant’Alessio after three away matches and the opponent will be Vis Nova for a very important direct match. –