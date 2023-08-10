The miner has to pay a fine due to the behavior of the spectators

Fans of Hradec Králové (against Český Budějovice) and Slovácko (in Olomouc) committed the same offense as Ostrava supporters. The use of pyrotechnics was not avoided even by the Spartan “cauldron” in the match with Pardubice, however, unlike the cases mentioned above, the match was not interrupted because of it.

The commission initiated disciplinary proceedings with all clubs, as well as with České Budějovice, whose fans in Hradec Králové threw objects onto the playing field and damaged the equipment of the brand new stadium. All situations took place in the third round.

