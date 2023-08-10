Home » Blue-green algae: Bathing in parts of the Saale is not recommended
Blue-green algae: Bathing in parts of the Saale is not recommended

Blue-green algae: Bathing in parts of the Saale is not recommended

Blue-green algae have been discovered in the Saale near the Saaldorf district of Bad Lobenstein. The health department in the Saale-Orla district therefore advises against bathing in the water.

Specifically, a heavy infestation was detected on the beach area of ​​​​the Bad Lobenstein rowing club. The water should therefore not be drunk by humans or dogs.

Blue-green algae: Children are particularly at risk

According to the district office, the toxins of the blue-green algae can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath, skin and mucous membrane irritation, especially if the water containing algae is swallowed several times. Children and young children are particularly at risk.

The blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) may be increasing because the low water level in the lead hole reservoir is causing a higher water temperature, it said. In general, the bacteria formed when the phosphate and nutrient content increased.

