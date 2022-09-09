Home Sports The Montanaro di Morisi comeback in the Pari second half of Actis Grosso then Gottardo closes it
Sports

The Montanaro di Morisi comeback in the Pari second half of Actis Grosso then Gottardo closes it

by admin

MONTANARO

The Montanaro season in the First Category Piedmont Cup begins with a comeback victory, 2-1. The low-Canavese team, in front of the public friend of Italo Giavarini, in the first match of the triangular 5 goes immediately below after just 10 ‘of play. Castrogiovanni commits a penalty foul and from eleven meters Ech Chabi beats Fornaro and gives Santhià the Vercelli team the lead. Montanaro who reacts and, before the rest, almost equalizes, first with the conclusion of Actis Grosso and then with Bertone, but the host defense manages to repel any threat. Hosts who also claim a couple of penalties not granted for knocking down in the area before the former Zarmanian and then Actis Grosso.

In the interval Mr. Morisi plays the charge and the Montanaro of the second half is more convinced and determined: at the first real goal ball, the yellow-blue Montanaresi find the deserved parity with Actis Grosso in the 10 ‘. The Montanarese midfielder is good, with a nice triangulation in speed with Zarmanian, to be found face to face with the visiting goalkeeper Groppo and to beat him with great coldness. Once parity is restored, the Montanaro wants to win and attacks, raising the center of gravity and forcing Santhià to stay on the defensive. The goal of the Montanaro’s advantage arrives at 25 ‘with a nice conclusion at the corner of Gottardo.

In the next round, Thursday 15 September at 20.30, the Montanaro rests and Santhià and Cigliano will see the Fabio Pairotto di Santhià. The Montanaro will be back on the field on Thursday 29 September, on the third and last day of the triangular, and will be a guest of the Vercelli of Cigliano al Bassanino. Now for the team of coach Morisi the goal is to start on the right foot also in the championship, starting on Sunday 11 September. –

See also  Arsenal's half-time shot hits Premier League record in 18 years, three talents shine

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

National Gymnastics Championships: Four new individual champions are...

Liverpool, Klopp is not afraid of the exemption:...

Teacher Jokic scored 7 of 8 with 19...

Ruthless Volpiano-Pianese Wins 4 to 0 in Borgaro...

Strive to be the first to achieve great...

Italian in the press room: “Attack is the...

So much bad luck for Pdhae Chieri ahead...

He scored 25 points in 19 minutes! Antetokounmpo...

Lazio-Feyenoord 4-2: Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, braces from...

Europa League-Nonato substitute lore Shaomurodov scored Rome 1-2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy