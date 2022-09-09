Home News In Udine the party begins, Friuli Doc inaugurated: it is the first edition without limitations after the pandemic
News

In Udine the party begins, Friuli Doc inaugurated: it is the first edition without limitations after the pandemic

by admin
In Udine the party begins, Friuli Doc inaugurated: it is the first edition without limitations after the pandemic

UDINE. Ribbon cutting, on the afternoon of Thursday 8 September, for the 28th edition of Friuli Doc. Until Sunday 11 September, the excellences of the territory will be showcased in the historic center of the city, including tastings, workshops, presentations and meetings.

Particularly nourished the parterre of authorities, led by the president of the regional council Massimiliano Fedriga, the deputy mayor Loris Michelini, regional and municipal councilors and councilors, parliamentarians, exponents of the economic categories and the police. Also present was a delegation from Styria. As testimonial, the researcher Mauro Ferrari (who reaffirmed his friulaniutà and his link with his territory of origin), the Udinese coach Andrea Sottil and the forward Gerard Deulofeu.

The enthusiasm of the people attending was great, and they will finally have the opportunity to walk around the stands without limitations or restrictions. “An event that is the result of great teamwork,” said the city councilor for major events, Maurizio Franz. For Fedriga, «Friuli Doc is not just food and wine or culture, but an emblem of those fundamental values ​​of what this land can build. We are a land of innovation, capable of attracting important investments, thanks to the professionalism and skills of our people ».

Food and wine

Friuli Doc expands its borders: there will be Styria under the tower of via Aquileia

Christian Rigo

At the end of the presentation, the two Udinese standard bearers took the stage: «We are proud to be here and to lead the Friulian team, where I had the privilege of playing, taking away some satisfactions – said Sottil -. I appreciate the humility and sense of belonging of the Friulian people ».

The party continued among the stands, with the first toasts and the first dishes served in the streets and squares of the city center.

See also  Xi Jinping has not visited foreign countries for 600 days to speculate on the reasons | United Nations Climate Summit | Epoch Times

You may also like

The 22nd China International Fair for Investment and...

Belluno, all queuing for bus passes. Families: they...

Wen Yi Lianhong, a politician from the Jiangxi...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 17,550 new...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Find out – Giovanni De Mauro

Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on...

Becoming a professional costume designer starts with a...

Cittadella, the newsstand saved by two Indian brothers:...

Celebration of Catalonia, Udinese wishes Deulofeu but the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy