UDINE. Ribbon cutting, on the afternoon of Thursday 8 September, for the 28th edition of Friuli Doc. Until Sunday 11 September, the excellences of the territory will be showcased in the historic center of the city, including tastings, workshops, presentations and meetings.

Particularly nourished the parterre of authorities, led by the president of the regional council Massimiliano Fedriga, the deputy mayor Loris Michelini, regional and municipal councilors and councilors, parliamentarians, exponents of the economic categories and the police. Also present was a delegation from Styria. As testimonial, the researcher Mauro Ferrari (who reaffirmed his friulaniutà and his link with his territory of origin), the Udinese coach Andrea Sottil and the forward Gerard Deulofeu.

The enthusiasm of the people attending was great, and they will finally have the opportunity to walk around the stands without limitations or restrictions. “An event that is the result of great teamwork,” said the city councilor for major events, Maurizio Franz. For Fedriga, «Friuli Doc is not just food and wine or culture, but an emblem of those fundamental values ​​of what this land can build. We are a land of innovation, capable of attracting important investments, thanks to the professionalism and skills of our people ».

At the end of the presentation, the two Udinese standard bearers took the stage: «We are proud to be here and to lead the Friulian team, where I had the privilege of playing, taking away some satisfactions – said Sottil -. I appreciate the humility and sense of belonging of the Friulian people ».

The party continued among the stands, with the first toasts and the first dishes served in the streets and squares of the city center.