The unions express their satisfaction with the renewal of the supplementary contract for the approximately 500 employees of the Unifarco of Santa Giustina. The employees approved the agreement reached by the union organisations Femca Cisl, Filctem Cgil and Uiltec Uil.

Great satisfaction on the part of the trade unions, therefore, given that for the first time in fact an agreement was reached with the concomitant presence of the three organizations, after the RSU elections in June last year. The deal will be valid from 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2025.

Union satisfaction

«All the Rsu», they explain Gianpiero Marra (Filctem), Mauro Dalla Rosa (Femca) and Marco Frezzato (Uiltec), «have carried out with great ability an important work of transposition and representation of the workers’ requests, with the exclusive intention of improving the working conditions of their colleagues. After the workers approved the platform, we started negotiating with the company management. They were required several months to reach the conclusion of the agreement, because the discussion between the parties was intense and on the merits of their respective needs. Today we can say that we have reached a good agreement, which rewards merit and protects workers».

Among the relevant aspects of the signed agreement, the union highlights the business bonusimproved in the economic part, passing on average, over the three years, from 2,000 euros to 2,500 euros per employee. Amounts that can be further increased by the “individual assessment” componentwhich rewards merit through an individual evaluation form defined by the parties, and which will be discussed and shared by the worker with his/her manager. Welfare has also improved with the introduction of additional opportunities for an average total amount of approx 1,000 euros per employee.

Innovations for employees

Some have also been defined new professional profiles with the related classifications, underline the unions, because during the discussion between the parties it emerged that some more qualified figures needed adjustments. Relations with the company were strengthened with the creation of a series of joint working groups on training, work organization and issues relating to work-life balance, to put people at the centre, as much as possible. In this direction, the trade unions point out, the audience of male and female workers is expanding who will be able to have access as a priority to the temporary part-time: reduced hours may be requested not only by employees with children under 3 yearsbut also by those who have children up to 13 yearsby those with reduced working ability and by those in the family people with health problems or disabilities.

Stabilization of precarious workers

Particular attention during the negotiation was given by the union parties to the commitment for one greater stabilizationwith a limitation to the flexible activity of workers and starting a merit course for new entrants through temporary agencies. In particular, the workers administered under an elastic clause regimeor with a part-time contract with the possibility of extending the working hours at certain times of the year based on production needs, after a year of work, to continue working with an elastic clause, must be hired by the company. Furthermore, the part-time worker can request the relationship transformation of work from part-time to full-time after exceeding two years of permanence under the elastic clause regime.

Overtime surcharges

Finally, the agreement acknowledges, the trade union organizations underline, a system of improvement surcharges compared to those provided for by the national contract as regards the Saturday overtime: if you work 4 hours they are paid with 50% increase; if you work 6 hours all are paid with 70% increase.