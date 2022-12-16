Market shot for the future of Real Madrid. The blancos have reached an agreement with Palmeiras for the transfer of the new star of Brazilian football, the 16-year-old striker Endrick. The player will arrive in Spain in the summer of 2024, when he will come of age, i.e. from 21 July. Until then, he will continue his training in the Brazilian club and will travel to Madrid in the coming days to visit the club’s facilities. The costs of the deal have not been disclosed but there is talk of a figure between 60 and 70 million. Contract until 2027 with an option for another three seasons.

Parole

—

In 2016, his father Douglas Sousa, unemployed at the time, posted some videos of his son’s goals on YouTube. The video attracts the attention of major South American clubs, with Palmeiras winning the boy’s property in exchange for a job as the club’s cleaner. In the cantera of the “greens” Endrick collects 165 goals in 169 appearances. This season the debut in the first team with three goals in seven games. Here are his words after the officialization of the agreement: “Until I move to Real Madrid I will continue to dedicate myself to Palmeiras as I always have, and even more. Trying to increase the number of goals, victories and trophies on the bulletin board. I thank Palmeiras, the club of my heart, for giving me the opportunity to become who I am today by helping me make all my dreams come true, respecting my wishes and those of my family.”