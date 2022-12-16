Home Sports Endrick taken by Real Madrid: Palmeiras’ baby phenomenon will arrive in 2024
Sports

Endrick taken by Real Madrid: Palmeiras’ baby phenomenon will arrive in 2024

by admin
Endrick taken by Real Madrid: Palmeiras’ baby phenomenon will arrive in 2024

The signing of the 16-year-old Palmeiras champion is official. The figure is top secret, but we are between 60-70 million

Market shot for the future of Real Madrid. The blancos have reached an agreement with Palmeiras for the transfer of the new star of Brazilian football, the 16-year-old striker Endrick. The player will arrive in Spain in the summer of 2024, when he will come of age, i.e. from 21 July. Until then, he will continue his training in the Brazilian club and will travel to Madrid in the coming days to visit the club’s facilities. The costs of the deal have not been disclosed but there is talk of a figure between 60 and 70 million. Contract until 2027 with an option for another three seasons.

Parole

In 2016, his father Douglas Sousa, unemployed at the time, posted some videos of his son’s goals on YouTube. The video attracts the attention of major South American clubs, with Palmeiras winning the boy’s property in exchange for a job as the club’s cleaner. In the cantera of the “greens” Endrick collects 165 goals in 169 appearances. This season the debut in the first team with three goals in seven games. Here are his words after the officialization of the agreement: “Until I move to Real Madrid I will continue to dedicate myself to Palmeiras as I always have, and even more. Trying to increase the number of goals, victories and trophies on the bulletin board. I thank Palmeiras, the club of my heart, for giving me the opportunity to become who I am today by helping me make all my dreams come true, respecting my wishes and those of my family.”

See also  Champions League Round of 16: who are Juve playing against? And Inter? Here are the possible opponents

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 18:05)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Quote Argentina-Francia: X + Goal a 4.50

MotoGP Ducati party, Domenicali: “We will be a...

Pan Zhanle broke the Asian record at the...

New Zealand: falls during a race, 26-year-old jockey...

France-Argentina, referee Marciniak (Poland) –

Euroleague basketball: Milan beat Red Star 67-71 after...

Macron, the forecast on Argentina-France: “We will win....

Petrachi: “Me and Conte at Juve? It would...

He leaves from Corinthians to assist his sick...

Alanyaspor-Salernitana 3-1: knockout for Nicola’s team. Bonazzoli deludes…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy