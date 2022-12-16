Listen to the audio version of the article

«I ask the Government to provide the list of citizens’ income recipients to the employment agencies, at least of the 160,000 defined as employable. Name, surname and contacts in hand, we will try to find them a job. Or at least to make suggestions. When I hear from the recipients that the job cannot be found, I am perplexed because, in reality, this is a very effervescent phase of the market». To say it is Rosario Rasizza, from the dual observation of CEO of OpenjobMetis (which has 135 agencies on the national territory, in addition to the 20 of Family care, specialized in the carers market) and president of Assosomm, one of the employers’ associations that represents the agencies of the work. «There is no centralized database and this is a big problem for operators who, from time to time, have to get in touch with the employment centers in the area. The agencies should be more involved in the design of tools such as the Income and a continuous dialogue with the institutions and the Ministry of Labor would be needed. I think it is a serious mistake to confuse active and labor policies and welfare. Those who can work and are employable must be placed on the labor market as soon as possible. Those who, on the other hand, are in a situation of fragility and difficulty must be helped, but the two levels must be kept separate”.

The differences between regions

Unemployment rates and market receptivity vary greatly according to the regions, but on this issue Rasizza believes that people need to be stimulated «to take a chance, perhaps in a different area and territory, by supporting territorial mobility. My name is Rosario and I live in Varese, a city where this name is quite rare. I owe it to the fact that my parents are of Sicilian origin and not finding work in their country they emigrated here to work. People must give themselves chances and also embrace the path of territorial mobility, but not abandon themselves to the basic income because only work can provide income”.

Company performance

If the sector will close the year with double-digit growth in a phase in which it has shown strong resilience, in the case of Openjobmetis, the manager, although unable to announce forecasts for the closure of 2022 since it is a listed company, observes that the showed very positive data. Revenues reached 572.9 million, up 11.2% compared to the same period of 2021. Net profit was instead 11.4 million, up 20% compared to the first 9 months of the year. Last year. «The improvement in our net financial position is a very positive figure because it means that our customers, companies, regularly pay their invoices because the services offered are considered strategic», says Rasizza.

The professions

The most sought-after professionals remain those most connected to the digital world, but the search for technicians also remains high. «The famous trades that are no longer taught today are still in great demand. A boilermaker or a welder or a worker capable of assembling shoes certainly have outlets on the market and I suggest that young people look carefully at the courses offered by ITS because they guarantee job placement in the maximum percentage». On average, Openjobmetis manages 25,000 people who work in client companies: of these, 5,000 are on staff leasing contracts, therefore hired on permanent contracts. «Our experience allows us to say that on average 30% of all temporary workers are confirmed by the company. A percentage that makes us say we are an important gateway to the job market». As for the sectors, Rasizza observes that the agency follows the local, regional and provincial. «In Brescia, for example, there is a strong demand that comes from metalworking and iron and rod processing, in the Marches, the driving force of research comes from sectors such as fashion and footwear, in Varese construction, mechanics and the production of machinery for textile processing». Generalizing, however, the demographic winter has led to the explosion of a sector such as that of care for the elderly. «Our Family Care agency today has 20 agencies that manage 2,000 caregivers and the growth it is experiencing leads us to say that it will reach one hundred million in revenues in a reasonable time frame. The critical point is that we can only find foreign people who want to do this job and that we stop in Prato because undeclared work still dominates in the South in this area. However, the Italian government should allow families to deduct the cost paid, not just a little, but in total. The care services are also an advantage for the State which does not have to take charge of them».