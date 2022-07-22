Home Sports The national football selection team is the striker, we have nothing to lose, we will not blindly defend against Japan – yqqlm
The national football selection team is the striker, we have nothing to lose, we will not blindly defend against Japan

The national football selection team is the striker, we have nothing to lose, we will not blindly defend against Japan

Original title: The national football selection team is the striker, we have nothing to lose, we will not blindly defend against Japan

The Chinese men’s football selection team trained before the start of the training at 10:30 a.m. on July 22, local time. Fang Hao, one of the team’s main attackers, was interviewed by the media. He admitted that he had tried his best in the first round against South Korea. In the next round of the national football selection team against the Japanese team, they will not blindly defend, they must get more balls and play their own technical and tactical content.

Fang Hao commented on his debut in an international A-level tournament on behalf of the national team: “The opponent is very strong, and I actually work hard on the court. It can be said that I worked 100%, but my state or ability is still in line with the opponent. There is a gap, so there is no regret. For the following games, I will work hard and strive to move forward gradually.”

As for whether the short playing time in the league will affect the individual’s performance in the national football selection team, Fang Hao’s understanding is: “There is some impact, for example, the rhythm of individuals entering the game may be a little slower. But for myself, I am also eager to participate. This kind of game. Since you are on the court, you will do your best. Players who play a lot of games may be more tired, and players like me who play less in the league may be more energetic when they play.”

Regarding being able to participate in high-quality international competitions such as the East Asia Cup, Fang Hao said: “This is the second time I have played this kind of international competition this year. Young players like us may be more likely to let go of their burdens. The head coach includes the national team. Our manager also told us that we have to put down our burdens, in fact, we have nothing to lose, so it is enough to play hard and play our own things.”

Regarding the next game with the Japanese team, Fang Hao said: “The head coach also hopes that we can play our own game in the next game against the Japanese team, instead of blindly following the opponent’s rhythm, or to be self-centered. Lord. We can’t just let the opponent have the ball. The coach still hopes that we can get the ball more and not just defend, so that we can have a chance.”

