The National Shooting Championship (rifle and pistol event) ended with Luo Shuang, an athlete from our region, winning silver-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

Sports

The National Shooting Championship (rifle and pistol event) ended with Luo Shuang, an athlete from our region, winning silver

    The National Shooting Championship (rifle and pistol event) ended with Luo Shuang, an athlete from our region, winning silver
    08:33, June 12, 2023 | Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – “Inner Mongolia Daily”

    　　News from this website (Chai Siyuan, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)On June 9, the 2023 National Shooting Championship (rifle and pistol event) ended in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, and Luo Shuang, an athlete from our district, won the silver.

    The International Shooting Federation has recently adjusted the shooting rules of the Paris Olympic Games again, which means that the athletes have to adapt to the rules again. This year’s National Championship adopts the latest rules. A total of more than 700 players from 31 teams across the country signed up for the competition. Our district sent a total of 18 athletes to participate. After 7 days of fierce competition, Luo Shuang entered the final with a score of 592 points in the qualifying round, and finally won a silver medal with a score of 459.9 points in the final.

    Sponsored by the Shooting and Archery Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the China Shooting Association, this competition is the highest-level domestic shooting (rifle and pistol) event of the year. Next, Luo Shuang, an athlete in the rifle group, and Wu Rui, an athlete in the pistol group in our district, will also participate in the 2023 international shooting competition trials held on the 19th of this month to compete for seats in the international competition.

