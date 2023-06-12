Netease Cloud Music’s 7th National Campus Singer Contest opens with professional support to help dreams set sail_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

Recently, the 7th National Campus Singer Competition of Netease Cloud Music officially opened the registration channel, recruiting potential campus musicians from the entire network.As a top event for campus musicians, this year’s Campus Singer Contest encourages contestants to actively submit original works. With the theme of “Life is only one school song competition”, the competition aims to convey the concept of “Life is only youth, don’t let regrets become a footnote to your college career”. In line with the launch of the competition, NetEase Cloud Music launched a series of posters of Golden Sentences, conveying the attitude of youthful enthusiasm, courage to try, and fearless challenges, which aroused heated discussions among netizens.

It is reported that the competition has a youth dream gold of 10,000 yuan and traffic support of 10 million yuan, and excellent works have the opportunity to be produced and distributed by the gold medal team of NetEase Cloud Music.From now until June 30, full-time ordinary college students aged 18 to 29 in mainland China can go to the NetEase Cloud Music APP site and search for “School Song Competition” to register.







The Netease Cloud Music Campus Singer Contest has been held for six consecutive sessions since it started in 2014.Based on the good foundation of the previous sessions, the 7th Netease Cloud Music Campus Singer Contest adopts a new competition system, setting up “original” and “cover” dual tracks, aiming to discover touching works and treasured musicians. The original track is submitted by musicians in the background, and the cover track is submitted in the form of community topic #2023school song competition + Mlog (video).







Netease Cloud Music Xiyu studio Yao Zheng served as the gold medal sponsor, and invited Zhang Meng, a teacher from Zhejiang Conservatory of Music, Jie Liang, a well-known singer-songwriter, and Lu Wentao, a senior music producer, to participate in the professional review, only to discover good campus voices with real potential.It is worth mentioning that Xiaoice, an artificial intelligence girl, is specially invited to join in this competition. As an honorary graduate of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and an honorary music producer of the Shanghai Grand Theater, Xiaoice is passionate about music creation and singing. She will serve as a senior sister to cheer for the contestants and provide a unique perspective on music.







Netease Cloud Music Campus Singer Competition is the first batch of music platforms in China to create a school song competition model. It has formed an important influence among college students in my country and has also brought a lot of fresh blood to the Chinese music scene, such as musicians Wu Keyue and Du Xuanda. So far, they have achieved good results in their respective music paths.The Campus Singer Contest is an important channel for NetEase Cloud Music to discover potential singers, support original musicians, and promote excellent songs. It is also an important part of NetEase Cloud Music’s original music ecology.

As the largest original music platform in China, Netease Cloud Music is committed to being a bridge connecting campus musicians and the public. In addition to discovering potential campus singers, NetEase Cloud Music also focuses on polishing excellent original music works, accumulating content value for the competition, and helping musicians realize their dreams.

It is understood that in addition to bonus incentives and traffic exposure support, award-winning contestants will also have the opportunity to sign a contract with Netease Cloud Music·Musician Training Course, and excellent works will have the opportunity to be produced and released by Netease Cloud Music’s gold medal team. Through the school song competition, NetEase Cloud Music provides campus musicians with a music channel that can showcase their talents and develop sustainably. In the future, it will continue to cultivate the campus circle and create a campus IP that has quality, reputation, and youthfulness among the campus crowd.



0