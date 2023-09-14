NetEase Cloud Music Launches Innovative ‘Ladder Project 2023 Phase 2’ to Support Musicians and Enhance Interactive Communication

NetEase Cloud Music Launches “Ladder Project 2023 Phase 2” to Support Musicians

On September 13, 2023, NetEase Cloud Music announced the release of the “Ladder Project 2023 Phase 2”, a musician support initiative. This project aims to enhance the interaction between musicians and fans by introducing a new “appreciation” function. The goal is to build a more diverse and effective interactive communication bridge for art fans while providing traffic support for outstanding original works.

The “Ladder Project 2023 Phase 2” is a tailor-made support program for musicians based on their latest needs. It follows the success of the “Yunladder Plan 2023 Phase 1” launched earlier in the year. This new initiative not only creates new ways of interaction between musicians and fans but also empowers musicians to freely unleash their creativity.

The “Cloud Ladder Plan” was first launched by NetEase Cloud Music in 2018 and offers diversified support for musicians. The plan covers various aspects such as income, traffic, and functional services, aiming to provide a better creative environment and development space for musicians, helping them achieve their musical dreams. Over the years, the “Yunladder Project” has undergone multiple upgrades and expanded its support for musicians.

In last year’s “Ladder Project 2022”, NetEase Cloud Music expanded the scope of musician certification, allowing not only songwriters but also arrangers and producers to verify their identities. The project also introduced a fair allocation system for lyrics, music, and singers to participate in the sharing of works. Additionally, a one-click rights protection service for authorized songs was implemented.

In response to the needs of musicians, NetEase Cloud Music upgraded and launched the “Ladder Project 2023”. The first phase, introduced in April, focused on increasing the revenue from platform playback of exclusive songs. Musicians who signed exclusive songs now receive 100% of the revenue from platform playback after deducting relevant fees and costs. Furthermore, the incentive bonus mechanism offers even more significant income growth for musicians with a higher number of signed exclusive songs.

Nearly half a year later, the “Ladder Project 2023 Phase 2” was launched to further support the creation of original music. This phase introduces the “appreciation” function, allowing music fans to express their love and support for high-quality music content by sending gifts to musicians. Musicians can customize introductory messages and exclusive thank you cards for their fans, fostering a closer relationship. All income received through this function, after deducting channel fees, will belong entirely to the musicians.

Currently, all musicians can participate in the related activities of the “Yunladder Project” on NetEase Cloud Music. Since the launch of the “Yunladder Project 2023 Phase 1”, more than 50% of musicians with income have seen an increase, with over 30% experiencing a doubling of their income.

NetEase Cloud Music has continuously supported musicians in increasing their income and creating a better creative environment. Research conducted in 2020 revealed that over 40% of musicians on the platform witnessed a significant increase in income compared to three years ago. The highest-earning musicians on the platform have earned over 10 million yuan. By October 2021, the number of musicians receiving income sharing through the Yunti Plan had increased by over 80% year-on-year, with a 100% increase in the number of those earning more than 1,000 yuan per month. The total income of behind-the-scenes musicians supported by the Yunti Plan doubled by the end of 2022.

NetEase Cloud Music, as a platform for original music, has been actively promoting original music through various support programs such as the Ladder Project, the Stone Project, the Hard Ground Original Music Chart, and the Star Collection Songwriting Competition. Looking ahead, NetEase Cloud Music plans to expand its support and services for musicians, contributing to the development of Chinese original music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

