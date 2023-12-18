The National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships ended with An Kai and Jia Huiling winning the men’s and women’s 1,000 meters championships respectively.

The 2023-2024 National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships came to an exciting close in Qitaihe City, Heilongjiang Province on the 17th. An Kai and Jia Huiling emerged as the champions in the men’s and women’s 1000-meter events, respectively.

Jia Huiling, representing the Shandong Provincial Winter Sports Management Center, secured the first gold medal of the day in the women’s 1000-meter event. Her teammate, An Kai, put on an impressive performance to clinch the men’s 1000-meter championship.

The relay events also showcased thrilling competition, with the Shandong Winter Sports Management Center team winning the 2000-meter mixed team relay championship. Additionally, the Heilongjiang Ice Training Center team and the Jilin Provincial Sports Bureau Ice Sports Management Center team emerged victorious in the women’s 3000-meter relay and men’s 5000-meter relay championships, respectively.

The championships brought together top skaters from across the country, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their talent and determination. The event was a testament to the growing popularity and success of short track speed skating in China, and the skill and dedication of the competitors left a lasting impression on spectators and fans.

The National Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships serve as a springboard for the country’s top athletes to achieve success on the international stage, and the performances of An Kai, Jia Huiling, and the other competitors have undoubtedly raised the bar for future competitions.

